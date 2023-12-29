Quantum Energy Partners Completes $2.7 Billion Sale of Rockcliff Energy to TG Natural Resources

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”) today announced the completion of its previously announced sale of Rockcliff Energy II LLC (“Rockcliff”) to TG Natural Resources LLC (“TGNR”). Rockcliff is a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, Quantum’s private equity division.



About Quantum Capital Group



Founded in 1998, Quantum Capital Group (“QCG”) is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $23 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on QCG, please visit www.quantumcap.com.

About Rockcliff



Rockcliff is a premier natural gas company focused on developing the prolific East Texas Haynesville shale and is one of the top natural gas producers in the State of Texas. The company is producing certified responsibly sourced gas with top tier emission monitoring technology provided by Project Canary to fuel the U.S. and global economy. For further information on Rockcliff, please visit www.rockcliffenergy.com.

About TG Natural Resources

TGNR is one of the largest producers in the Ark-La-Tex region of East Texas and Northern Louisiana. TGNR is jointly owned by TG East Texas Resources LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas America, and CCI U.S. Asset Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC. Please visit TGNR’s website for more information: www.tgnr.com

