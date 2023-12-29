Submit Release
F&G biologists complete herd composition surveys in Southwest Idaho

Fish and Game monitors and manages mule deer populations in 16 Data Analysis Units (DAUs) across the state. Each DAU is comprised of multiple Game Management Units, and represents the seasonal range for an interbreeding mule deer population.  The Southwest Region conducts herd composition surveys in four DAUs: Central Mountains, Weiser-McCall, Owyhee, and Smoky-Boise.

This year’s surveys proved difficult, with snow scarce throughout the region.  Because of this, mule deer distribution was unpredictable, with animals on winter range in some areas but still moving towards winter range in others. 

Overall, fawn ratios were similar to the long term average in each DAU. Because of the mild winter, bucks were observed at unusually high elevations this year, near the tops of many of the subunits that were surveyed. This suggests there were likely bucks that were not observed because they were outside the subunits at even higher elevations. Therefore, buck ratios reported below are underestimates.

