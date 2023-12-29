TX RX Systems, Inc. Powers the Future of Connectivity with Enhanced UHF and VHF Frequencies

ANGOLA, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, Inc., the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, today announced connectivity advancements in UHF and VHF frequencies. The company continues to push boundaries to redefine standards for bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs) during a time when reliable connectivity is more important than ever.



All BDAs are optimized in the company’s Angola, N.Y. facility. The engineering team specializes in designing custom BDA filtration systems that optimize UHF and VHF frequencies to mitigate potential noise challenges and ensure seamless coverage.

“TX RX Systems recognizes the importance of UHF and VHF frequencies in optimizing BDA performance,” said Ken Pokigo, CTO, TX RX Systems. “These enhanced frequencies play a pivotal role in powering uninterrupted communication, particularly in critical situations where reliable connectivity is essential in saving lives.”

TX RX Systems’ enhanced UHF and VHF frequencies ensure:

Extended coverage range for improved communication in challenging environments.

Superior signal strength to overcome obstacles and interference.

Optimized performance to meet the rigorous demands of emergency response and public safety operations.



The company provides industry-leading products globally, all of which are customizable industrial grade and include a three-year warranty. In addition, all RF products are NFPA-compliant and UL 2524 certified.

TX RX Systems implemented state-of-the-art UHF and VHF frequency networks for prominent clients in the U.S. The company:

Built a revolutionary UHF radio network with Kenwood Radio for LoanDepot Park, in Miami, to ensure uninterrupted public safety coverage throughout the stadium.

Designed and generated an innovative UHF combiner for SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, to centralize signal outputs and streamline frequencies for optimal connectivity.

Developed advanced VHF combining systems at Hudson Yards Rail Center, in New York, introducing two cutting-edge systems and expanding an existing one, to significantly enhance railway communications.



TX RX Systems is paving the way for the future of connectivity. The company’s patented technology is growing exponentially and continues to enhance frequencies that empower BDAs to deliver unmatched performance.

BDAs are available now. For more details, contact Jay Slomba (jslomba@txrx.com | 716-217-3117).

About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, and iBwave certified.