PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence in Web3 Gaming

Singapore, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our ongoing commitment to recognize excellence in the blockchain gaming industry, PlayToEarn is thrilled to present the third edition of the PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards. This year's awards aim to acknowledge the top games, creators, and guilds that have made significant contributions to the Web3 gaming industry.

Key Highlights:

Record Nominations: With over 2200 games, 300 content creators, and more than 30 guilds nominated, this year's Awards showcase the diversity and innovation within the blockchain gaming space.

Impressive Engagement: The PlayToEarn Awards have consistently drawn an average of 4 million impressions and engaged around 300,000 active users annually, highlighting the widespread interest and enthusiasm within our community.

P2E Points Adoption: Over 40,000 active players have claimed their P2E points using a Web3 wallet on our platform, underscoring the growing adoption of blockchain-based gaming rewards.

Prizes: To date, we've proudly distributed over $100,000 USD in prizes to outstanding games, Web3 creators, and guilds, further fostering a spirit of competition and innovation.

Ambitious Goals for 2024:

Looking ahead, our ambitious goal for the coming year is to multiply our prize distribution. Through strategic partnerships and the introduction of a new Award system, we aim to broaden user participation and implement innovative mechanisms to elevate the visibility of the PlayToEarn Awards.

For more information about the awards and the nomination process, visit PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards 2023

About Us:

Since September 2020, PlayToEarn.net has been a trailblazer in educating the world about blockchain gaming, serving as the first blockchain games data aggregator. As the world's most visited Web3 Blockchain Gaming website, we've built a strong and dedicated community following our content.

Our expertise in Web3 Gaming marketing and user acquisition has empowered game studios of all sizes, helping them reach millions of users through our platform.

PlayToEarn Stats:

3 million average monthly website page views in the past 12 months.

250,000 average monthly website visitors in the past 12 months.

200,000+ Android app downloads.

100,000+ Social Media followers.

40,000+ registered website users with a connected MetaMask wallet & P2E Points.

30,000+ newsletter subscribers

