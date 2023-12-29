PHILIPPINES, December 29 - Press Release

December 28, 2023 SENATOR IMEE R. MARCOS STATEMENT

On the rush to implement PUV modernization A widespread transport strike greets the public on Dec. 29 into the New Year. We can only pity the drivers, transport operators, commuters, workers, students, businesses, and small entrepreneurs who rely on jeeps and PUVs daily. I call on the DOTR to revoke the "deadly deadlines" of the PUV modernization program that have fallen short of compliance since 2017. Clearly, there is a need to return to exhaustive meetings and consultations with all groups of operators, drivers, and commuters. Who doesn't want a new vehicle? But with the high cost of living, how many can afford one? The government subsidy of Php210,000 to Php280,000 is just a fraction of the Php2.5-million cost of a new Euro-4 PUV. Nor has the trade-in value of old vehicles been determined, and plying transport routes these days only earns a measly income due to the high price of gasoline. Even dealers of new vehicles, spare parts, and maintenance services are not ready to meet the sudden demand. The TESDA itself admitted that it has only prepared for the repair of Euro-2 PUVs. And why should thousands of operators and drivers be forced to become members of transport cooperatives? Having been owners and small entrepreneurs, will they become mere employees in a coop? If an operator or driver takes out a loan, will this be guaranteed by the coop? If loan payments become problematic, will the coop answer for them, or will the bank tow away the vehicle subject to the loan? With the high cost of buying a new vehicle, what increase in transport fares will there be? Complex as these issues are, we would do well to listen to the grievances of PUV operators, drivers, and commuters. Above all, the LTO and DoTR should quit threatening them with deadlines, suspensions, and franchise revocations! PAHAYAG NI SENATOR IMEE R. MARCOS

Tungkol sa pagmamadali sa PUV modernization Malawakang transport strike ang babati sa taumbayan mula ika-29 ng Disyembre hanggang sa pagpasok ng bagong taon. Maawa tayo sa mga tsuper at operator, sa mga commuter, trabahador, at estudyante, sa negosyo, at maliliit na negosyanteng umaasa sa jeep at PUV. Nananawagan ako sa DOTR na bawiin na ang mga "deadly deadline" ng programang PUV modernization, na mula 2017 ay hindi naman nasusunod. Maliwanag na kailangan bumalik sa malawakang pulong-pulong at pagkokonsulta sa lahat ng operator, drayber, at commuter. Sino bang may ayaw ng bagong sasakyan? Pero sino naman, sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, ang may pambayad? Wala namang ibibigay na subsidy kundi yung sinasabing Php210,000 hanggang Php280,000 na ilang porsyento lang ng Php2.5 milyon na halaga ng bagong Euro-4 PUV? Ni walang trade-in value ang lumang sasakyan, at kakarampot na lang ang kinikita ng namamasada ngayon sa taas ng presyo ng gasolina. Pati sa suplay, parts, at serbisyo ay hindi pa handa ang mga dealer. Ang TESDA mismo ay umaamin na hindi pa nila kayang i-repair dahil Euro-2 PUV pa lang ang pinaghandaan nila. At bakit nga ba pipilitin ang libu-libong operator at drayber na mag-myembro ng transport coop? Kung ngayon may-ari at maliit na negosyante ang turing sa kanila, sa ilalim ng coop magiging hamak na empleyado na lang ba sila? Kung mangutang ang operator o drayber, igagarantiya ba ng coop? Pag nagkabulilyaso ang bayaran, sasagutin ba ng coop ang utang o hihilain lang din ng bangko ang sasakyang inutang? Sa laki ng gagastusin para bumili ng bagong sasakyan, magkano naman ang itataas ng pamasahe? Masalimuot ang mga usaping yan, kayat sana pakinggan muna natin ang mga daing ng ating mga PUV operators, drayber, at commuter. Higit sa lahat, tigilan na ng LTO at DoTR yang pananakot sa deadline, suspensiyon, at pagbawi ng prangkisa!