Science-technology policies must keep up with sectoral transformation: minister

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — Management policies and framework for science and technology need prompt review and adaptation to keep up with the rapid transformation of the sector, according to Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt at the sectoral year-end review on Thursday.

While achieving significant results, there are still areas for improvement in science-technology management that must be addressed in the near future, he said.

Reports at the review conference said that despite multiple challenges in 2023, the sector has fundamentally completed tasks and missions assigned by the National Assembly and the Government.

With more than VNĐ12 trillion (US$493.8 million) allocated from the State budget, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has funded the operations of the National Foundation for Science and Technology and the National Technology Innovation Fund.

Science and technology development funds at the local level also garnered more attention, nurturing an important resource for technology research and development among companies for their business and production activities.

The investment ratio between the government and private companies also progressed in a positive direction with the mobilisation of non-state capital for science and technology.

In 2023, the MoST has been continuing its collaboration with other ministries and departments to implement national-level science-technology programmes and missions for the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

These include 22 programmes approved by the Prime Minister, and 22 other science-technology programmes for the 2021-2025 and 2021-2030 periods approved by the science and technology minister.

The MoST also works with relevant stakeholders to construct a sound foundation for the semiconductor industry, promoting rapid and sustainable economic development.

Some of the key areas of focus for development include artificial intelligence, big data analysis, the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced robotics, 3D printing and virtual reality technology.

The national startup and innovation ecosystem is also gradually taking shape with increasing scale and operations, while innovation investments retain a relatively good growth rate compared to ASEAN.

Việt Nam currently counts more than 3,000 startups, alongside 140 universities and institutes that conduct innovation and startup activities with incubators, support clubs and centres.

The MoST is also working on the National Startup Support Centre under its authority, with offices planned for Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

The ministry has announced nearly 14,000 national standards (known as TCVN) and more than 800 national technical regulations (QCVN), which aim to foster a fair business environment and improve alignment with regional and international standards.

Other areas of focus include the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, and the application of atomic energy in health care, construction, agriculture and industrial production.

Minister Đạt said that in order for science, technology and innovation to become a key driving force and breakthrough in socio-economic growth, it is necessary to have innovative thinking, and comprehensive implementation of major solutions for the national innovation system development.

Better international cooperation and integration in the sector is also needed, he added.

The MoST will continue acting as an advisor to the government on facilitating scientific research, technology development and innovation, thereby encouraging practical science-technology advancements for the benefit of the country, its people and society. — VNS