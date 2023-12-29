State airport parking rates effective Feb. 1, 2024

Main, News Posted on Dec 28, 2023 in Airports News

New maximum daily charge for parking at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH will be $24; monthly rate to increase to $189

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the following changes in parking rates for Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH) will take effect on February 1, 2024.

OGG/KOA/ITO/LIH rates up to Jan. 31, 2024 OGG/KOA/ITO/LIH rates beginning Feb. 1, 2024 Hourly Rate Total Charge Hourly Rate Total Charge 1-15 min (grace period) Free Free Free Free 16-30 min $1 $1 $2 $2 31-60 min $2 $3 $3 $5 1-2 hours $2 $5 $3 $8 2-3 hours $2 $7 $3 $11 3-4 hours $2 $9 $4 $15 4-5 hours $4 $13 $4 $19 5-24 hours $2 $15 (maximum daily charge) $5 $24 (maximum daily charge)

OGG/KOA/ITO/LIH Monthly parking rate up to Jan. 31, 2024 Monthly parking rate beginning Feb. 1, 2024 Monthly General Public $160 $189

Funding for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of Hawaiʻi’s airport system is provided through revenues earned through concessions such as parking and fees charged to businesses operating at the airports. The projected revenue from the parking rate increases at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH will be used for future improvements such as:

Design and construction of additional parking at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH.

Details on the parking expansions will be provided as the design progresses.

Consideration for new employee lot for OGG

Estimated $10 million parking lot expansion for KOA

Estimated $6 million parking lot expansion for ITO

Estimated $5 million parking lot expansion for LIH

New parking equipment and stall counters at KOA. The parking concessionaire has committed to a $600,000 investment in new parking equipment, exit and entry lane overhead canopies, signage, and stall counters.

Improvements to parking equipment at ITO. The parking concessionaire has committed to investing between $200,000 and $300,000 to install parking revenue control system equipment.

Improvements to parking equipment at LIH. The parking concessionaire has committed to a minimum investment of $700,000 to add stall counters and the ancillary equipment and software needed to display available stalls online.

Parking rates for neighbor island airports were previously adjusted in 2015.

The parking rate structure at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) was changed in July 2023 and will continue adjustments through 2028.

The 15-minute grace period remains the same to support use of parking for community members dropping off or picking up passengers. Free airport cell phone parking areas also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

By pricing parking appropriately, HDOT further anticipates a reduction in demand at OGG, KOA, ITO, and LIH.

