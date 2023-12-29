Solar PV Powered Ocean Powership to Provide Desalination and Energy Storage

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System

The Salgenx Powership is a Solar PV Powered Energy Storage System and Desalination Plant

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards addressing the global challenges of renewable energy storage and freshwater production, Salgenx is proud to introduce its groundbreaking innovation, the Solar PV Powered Ocean Powership. This revolutionary concept promises to bring forth a new era in sustainable energy solutions by combining large-scale energy storage capabilities with simultaneous seawater desalination.

The Salgenx Powership, commonly referred to as a power barge, is set to revolutionize the energy landscape by offering rapid assistance during energy crises or in regions where traditional land-based power plants are impractical. These floating power plants are designed for fast-track plug-and-play utilities, making them a versatile and efficient solution for a variety of applications.

One of the key features of the Salgenx Powership is its ability to work in synergy with solar PV or wind energy, effectively bridging the gap between on-demand power storage and freshwater production. This innovative approach addresses a persistent issue in offshore wind energy, where excess power goes to waste when not needed by the grid, resulting in substantial financial costs.

For instance, in the UK, the National Grid reportedly spent £215 million to shut down wind turbines, reducing power generation by 6 percent, and an additional £717 million to activate conventional gas turbines to meet demand. This cost ultimately falls on consumers. Similarly, in Germany, the clustering of renewable power generation and limited transmission capacity resulted in 16 percent of offshore wind production going unused.

In regions like the Pacific islands and coastal communities, which still rely on diesel-electric power, the Salgenx Powership is an ideal solution. With abundant sunshine for solar PV or wind turbines, these areas can leverage the Powership to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

The Salgenx Powership represents a groundbreaking development in renewable energy and freshwater production, offering a versatile dual-purpose Energy Storage System (ESS) suitable for marine vessels. It promises to address critical challenges while contributing to a more sustainable and reliable supply of power and clean water.

The Salgenx Powership offers a range of benefits, including:

1. Marine Transport: Vessels capable of carrying containers can now store power for their operations.

2. Solar PV and Wind Turbine Power Harvesting and Storage: Offshore and onshore renewable energy sources can efficiently store excess power for on-demand use or power rate arbitrage.

3. Desalination: Facilities located near brine pools or the ocean can simultaneously desalinate seawater while generating electricity.

4. Utility Islanding: Moored offshore, the Powership can serve as a temporary or permanent power source, including freshwater production, with minimal environmental impact, thanks to its solar-based power generation.

5. Reduced CO2 in Seawater: The Powership, functioning as a flow battery, can incorporate filters to capture CO2, aiding in balancing reef ecosystems in regions with rising CO2 concentrations. Captured CO2 can be repurposed for various applications.

The Salgenx Powership is not just an energy solution; it's a step towards a more sustainable and resilient future, addressing the critical challenges of clean energy storage and water scarcity. With this launch, Salgenx reaffirms its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly solutions for a greener planet.

About Salgenx and Infinity Turbine LLC

Salgenx, in strategic collaboration with Infinity Turbine LLC, stands at the cutting edge of transformative solutions, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation through grid-scale saltwater battery energy storage, destined to set unparalleled standards in manufacturing and battery technology.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

