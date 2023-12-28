When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Nam & Son of MD Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Soybean Sprouts in 1 lb bags

Nam & Son of MD, Jessup, MD is recalling one-pound bags of soybean sprouts, with the sell-by date of December 14, 2023, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores in VA ranging from December 6 -7, 2023.

The affected product is packaged in a 1lb plastic bag (retail), labeled under the Nam & Son of MD DBA Sam Sung S & M Food and have a “Sell By” date of December 14, 2023.

NO illness has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a random sample was collected and analyzed by the state of Virginia, which resulted in confirmation of presence Listeria Monocytogenes in the product. The company has actively started investigating the root cause of the problem. All retail stores who have this “Sell By” date on the packaging should remove this product from their shelves. Consumers should not consume the products and should discard this product or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers should contact their health provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Nam & Son at 443-896-6738 which will be monitored 24 hours EST from Monday – Sunday.