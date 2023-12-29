FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 14, 2023



Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing a special election for the Maine House District 122 seat will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This House seat was previously held by State Representative Lois Galgay Reckitt, who passed away in October.

House District 122 is made up of part of South Portland.

Maine’s four political parties, the Democrats, Green Independents, Libertarians and Republicans, will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50, but not more than 80, registered voters in House District 122. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State is by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 after first having the signatures certified by the South Portland City Clerk. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 207-624-7650.

The candidate who is elected by the voters in House District 122 at the March 5, 2024 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term that ends in December of 2024.

