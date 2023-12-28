College Football Playoff Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs

Submit Release
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the final year of its four-team format, the College Football Playoff is drawing record demand. Semifinal tickets for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl are averaging $491 and $948, respectively, and the average price for CFP National Championship tickets at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is $3,441. That is more than twice as high as the 2022 or 2021 average.

“We are seeing higher ticket prices across the board for live events and college football is no exception,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “High-quality matchups in the College Football Playoff are especially exciting with two undefeated teams still in contention.”

2023 Listings
National Championship
Avg. Ticket Price: $3,441 / Get-In Price: $1,545
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
Avg. Ticket Price: $939 / Get-In Price: $437
Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas
Avg. Ticket Price: $462 / Get-In Price: $183

2022 Sales
National Championship
Avg. Ticket Price: $1,382
Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU
Avg. Ticket Price: $511
Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Avg. Ticket Price: $471

2021 Sales
National Championship
Avg. Ticket Price: $1,151
Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Avg. Ticket Price: $295
Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia
Avg. Ticket Price: $722

For real-time data, visit the NCAA Bowl Games page.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c59f86-aaa8-4fc3-bb86-f95e3d7b9646


Media Contact:
Kathleen Gier
TicketSmarter
press@ticketsmarter.com
(913) 231-2674

