Important dates to help plan your January

From tags sales to season closures, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during January that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

JANUARY 2024

*Waterfowl Hunters: There are many migratory game bird hunting seasons that close during the month of January. Please see the 2023-2024 seasons and rules booklet for a full list of specific waterfowl closures.

1/1 – New Year’s Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

1/1 – First day of the 2024 hunting/fishing season. Make sure to purchase a 2024 license.

1/1 – OPEN: Spring steelhead season

1/1 – Antler gathering closure in Southeast and Upper Snake regions starts (learn more)

1/15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

1/15 – Spring black bear controlled hunt application period starts

1/24 – 1/25 – January Commission Meeting in Boise

1/31 – CLOSED: Forest grouse season in Area 1

1/31 – CLOSED: California and Bobwhite quail season

1/31 – CLOSED: Chukar and gray partridge season

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.