Six new inspectors join PEI’s commercial vehicle safety team

CANADA, December 27 - Often behind the scenes, PEI’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Officers are doing their part to keep PEI’s highways safe.

Now, thanks to rigorous training, six Islanders are qualified to conduct roadside inspections on commercial trucks, trailers, and buses anywhere on PEI.

The training is technical and detailed. The officers faced harsh weather conditions that gave them a taste of what to expect. But they all love it.

Schurman Peters is a graduate and speaks highly of the training, his co-workers, the team, and the work.

“I love everything about it. It feels good helping people and our communities. I can’t wait to use everything that I’ve learned.”

The officers completed a North American inspection program through the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Graduates of the program can conduct consistent commercial vehicle inspections across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Schurman and co-workers work at the Borden-Carleton truck scales and will begin their roadside checks soon. Six new officers increases the number of commercial vehicle inspections by about 200 each year.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson celebrated their accomplishment at a graduation ceremony in Charlottetown.

“As highway safety ambassadors, they provide valuable support to commercial drivers and transport companies about the importance of preventative maintenance on commercial vehicles,” said Minister Hudson.

“It is wonderful to see the team develop skills and experience knowing that they are helping residents and visitors stay safe out there.”