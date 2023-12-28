Submit Release
Clear Blue Technologies Announces Option Grants

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (Clear Blue or “the Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2,290,000 incentive stock options.  

2,190,000 were granted to directors and senior officers of the Corporation and vest in full on December 31, 2024. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.065 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. All options will expire on December 31, 2028.

100,000 options were granted to German Research GmbH ("German Research"), its investor relations consultant in Germany, and shall vest equally over a four-year period such that 1/4 of the Options shall vest on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the date that the Options were granted. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.065 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. All options will expire on December 31, 2028.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 55 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

