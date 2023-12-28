Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available in 3 More Counties for Total of 7

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) today announced the availability of Disaster Unemployment Assistance for seven Tennessee counties impacted by recent tornadoes and declared in the Federal Disaster Declaration FEMA DR-4751.

TDLWD is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe storms and tornadoes occurring on 12/09/2023, in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties. The disaster period starts on 12/10/2023 and ends on 06/15/2024.

Applications from individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these counties must be submitted by 01/16/2024.

The following counties are included in the disaster declaration and amendments:

Davidson

Dickson

Montgomery

Sumner

The following counties were added to Federal Disaster Declaration FEMA DR-4751 as of 12/28/2023. Applications from individuals who live, work in, or travel through these counties must be submitted by 01/29/2024. The disaster period starts on 12/10/2023 and ends on 06/15/2024.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available after a disaster, is only available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits. Worked, or were self-employed, or scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area. Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster. Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income. Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster. Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

Individuals can apply for DUA at Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST. Individuals filing online should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes a Social Security number, a copy of the most recent federal income tax form or paycheck stubs, and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.

Applicants must mail in or fax all required documentation within 21 days from the date of the DUA application. Documents can be mailed to 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville, TN 37243, or sent by fax to 615-532-3374.

Job seekers may visit local American Job Centers for access to job-search resources, job postings, and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development, and more. Job seekers can also connect with potential employers who have more than 200,000 jobs posted on Jobs4TN.gov.