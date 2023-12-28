MDC announces new conservation agent in Cass County

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned Sierra Page as the new conservation agent for Cass County. Page will be serving people who enjoy the outdoors while also protecting Cass County’s natural resources of forest, native grassland, fish, and wildlife.

Page is from Raymore in Cass County. She is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

“I have always loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in nature,” Page said. “As a conservation agent, I look forward to sharing my passion with others and teaching them responsible ways to hunt, fish, and appreciate the outdoors like I do.”

Page graduated in October from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in Jefferson City. The new agents received more than 1,200 hours of training in criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical instruction in fish, forest, and wildlife management. Training also included courses in legal studies, communications and conducting education programs, and First Aid/First Responder and CPR certification.

“While this is the county I am from, I have learned so much more about it,” Page said. “MDC has conservation areas here that I didn’t know about, and the areas are so beautiful and diverse. Everyone I have met since starting here, whether from the public, other MDC staff, or other agencies, has been very welcoming and kind.”

For questions about conservation or to report wildlife violations, contact Paige at 816-944-6836, or by email at Sierra.Page@mdc.mo.gov.