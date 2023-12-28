SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Expensify, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 29, 2024 – (NASDAQ: EXFY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Expensify, Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of EXFY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, the offering documents issued by the Company in connection with its initial public offering (the "Offering Documents") made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 29, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EXFY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 29, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

