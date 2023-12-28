Việt Nam to enhance connectivity and resilience of ASEAN

VIETNAM, December 28 -

HÀ NỘI — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has sailed through 2023 with many achievements, despite the complex and unpredictable impact of the regional and international scenes.

That remark was made by Đỗ Hùng Việt, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the inter-ministerial meeting on Việt Nam's engagement in ASEAN on December 27.

He said ASEAN had proved itself to be highly adaptive and able to leverage new trends in the world in 2023. Initiatives, such as the ASEAN Strategy on Carbon Neutrality and the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, would be the catalyst for the association leaping forward in the future.

A notable ASEAN achievement in the year was the finalisation of the ASEAN Community Vision to 2045, whose objectives are to build a dynamic, innovative, resilient, and people-centric community. Another achievement was the elevation of its diplomatic relations with Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership and with Canada to a strategic partnership.

In its role as a member, Việt Nam made significant contributions to the achievements.

The country has played a part in the implementation of ASEAN Plans of Action and chaired many ASEAN meetings and conferences, including the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information Conference and the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Education.

Some of the country's ideas, such as the Corporate Sustainability Index, have been agreed on and become a programme for the association.

At the meeting, Vũ Hồ, Director of Department of ASEAN Affairs, kept participants up to speed with Conclusion No.59 issued by the Politburo, which charts the way for Việt Nam to 2030 as a member of ASEAN.

He also underlined the need for a revision to Regulation No.142, which regulates the cooperation between Vietnamese agencies involved in ASEAN affairs, to adapt to a new situation.

As the main theme for ASEAN in 2024 will be "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience", Việt Nam will actively support Laos in its chairmanship and spare no efforts to strengthen the unity and coherence within the association.

At the end of his speech, Việt called on ministries and agencies to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charting a scheme for Việt Nam's engagement in ASEAN in 2024, of which the organisation of the ASEAN Future Forum and the implementation of Conclusion No.59 will be a part. — VNS