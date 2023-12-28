Statewide trout stocking highlights for January 2024

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Wilson Creek – 650 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs South Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This waterbody complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.

Marsing Pond – 450 rainbow trout.

This pond is located off Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Magic Valley Region

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under, and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.