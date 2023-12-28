Discover the 16DAO Token(16DAO) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of 16DAO Token on its platform in the innovation zone (DeFi) and the 16DAO/USDT trading pair has been open for trading at 2023-11-27 6:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit 16DAO for trading from 2024-1-2 6:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for 16DAO will be available from 2024-1-2 6:00 (UTC)

About 16DAO 16DAO is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon blockchain with a total max supply of 16 million tokens. The 16DAO token is a cryptocurrency at the heart of DZ Labs' ecosystem, functioning as the primary currency within its Web3 organizational structure. DZ Labs operates the platform 16dao.xyz , where users earn 16DAO tokens by engaging in activities such as reading novels. These tokens play a crucial role in reserving novel intellectual properties (IPs) and fostering a community of crypto users. The platform establishes a robust operational position for DZ Labs and also aims to independently manage a closed business loop.

The 16DAO token facilitates encrypted payments within the DZ Labs ecosystem. It serves as the medium of exchange for its users, NFT IP-authorized consumers, and IP-authorized merchants. Utilizing 16DAO tokens, users can purchase co-branded commodities and global services, thereby creating a channel for Web2 businesses to transition into the Web3 environment. Essentially, this payment platform aspires to emulate the success of companies like Meituan by building a similar encrypted platform.

DZ Labs is also dedicated to adding intellectual property to content, leveraging novel reserves to branch into four specific directions. The platform first aims to NFT novel content to create IPs and collaborate with white-brand merchants in China’s vast supply chain to manufacture goods, thereby earning authorization fees. Simultaneously, these NFTs become essential within the DZ Labs ecosystem. DZ Labs then plans to venture into movie production, utilizing mature AIGC technology to reduce filmmaking costs and elevate the branding opportunities for novel content. Third, the platform intends to explore GameFi, revolutionizing the user-asset relationship in games and extending lasting brand benefits to IPs. At the end, DZ Labs seeks to construct a platform for goods production, allowing influential NFTs worldwide to pledge copyrights for IP authorization, thereby broadening commercial outlets and developing more IP attribute-centric content.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , has emphasized the significance of this cryptocurrency project within the crypto landscape, stating, "The 16DAO token project embodies the convergence of novel IPs and Web3 technology, offering a unique and promising approach to content monetization." His statement underscores the innovative nature of the 16DAO token, acknowledging its potential to transform the way intellectual properties are managed and commercialized within the digital realm.

About DZ Labs DZ Labs operates as an IP operation and management group within the novel industry, focusing on revolutionizing traditional practices using Web3 technology. The novel industry presents a vast market scale, especially in China, where there were 24.42 million online literature works in 2018. The compound growth rate of novels from 2016 to 2021 reached an impressive 34%, showcasing the industry's exponential expansion.

However, this industry faces several critical pain points. One major issue is the unequal income distribution among authors, with a small fraction reaping the most significant benefits while a staggering 96.5% of authors struggle to earn any income. Furthermore, limited opportunities exist for adapting online literature into film and television works, hindering substantial growth potential. Additionally, online literature platforms' monopolistic practices often result in authors losing copyright control over their works.

Despite these challenges, numerous opportunities abound in the novel industry. The vast user base, with over 500 million online literature users in China alone, provides a massive market for innovative approaches. DZ Labs aims to tap into this market by signing high-quality novels into their platform, thereby benefiting both readers and authors. Moreover, the abundance of low-cost novel IPs, combined with DZ Labs' Web3 approach, opens doors for commercializing untapped resources. This presents a significant opportunity for DZ Labs to operate within a market generating substantial revenue from global IP licensed goods and services.

In summary, DZ Labs operates at the intersection of novel IPs and Web3 technology, aiming to alleviate industry challenges while capitalizing on vast market opportunities to create a more equitable and commercially vibrant ecosystem for authors and readers alike.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading e16DAOrience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

