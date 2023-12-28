Rising Demand for Coffee across Various Consumer Segment is Driving the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market; says TNR

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 25.8 Bn by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.98% (2023 - 2031)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023
Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Introduction

The coffee pods and capsules market has become a cornerstone of the coffee industry, symbolizing innovation, convenience, and a quest for quality within the coffee-drinking experience. These single-serve solutions have transformed traditional brewing methods, offering an effortless way to savor a consistent and flavorful cup of coffee. This market has witnessed exponential growth, shaped by the increasing demand for quick yet premium coffee experiences. Its evolution has been fueled by the modern consumer's fast-paced lifestyle, seeking efficiency without compromising on taste or quality.

Understanding Coffee Pods and Capsules

Coffee pods and capsules are single-serving units used for brewing coffee. They are designed to provide convenience and consistency in coffee preparation, offering a hassle-free way to make a single cup of coffee quickly and easily. Coffee pods are small, pre-packaged containers made of filter paper, cloth, or a plastic cup that holds pre-ground coffee. They are usually round-shaped and come in a sealed package to maintain freshness. On the other hand, coffee capsules are similar to pods but are typically made of aluminum or plastic. They contain pre-measured amounts of ground coffee sealed within the capsule.

Key Drivers Influencing the Global Market for Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

The primary factor propelling the market is the convenience offered by coffee pods and capsules. These single-serve units eliminate the need for measuring coffee, grinding beans, or dealing with filters, providing a quick and hassle-free way to brew a cup of coffee. This convenience appeals to consumers seeking efficiency in their daily routines, especially in fast-paced lifestyles.

Evolving consumer tastes and preferences play a pivotal role in driving the market. The demand for premium and specialty coffee experiences has surged, leading consumers to seek diverse flavors, intensities, and types of coffee. Coffee pods and capsules cater to this demand by offering a wide variety of options, including different blends, origins, and flavors, allowing consumers to explore and enjoy a customized coffee experience.

The proliferation of café culture, especially in urban areas, has significantly influenced the market. The growing popularity of specialty coffee beverages, inspired by café offerings, has spurred the demand for at-home coffee brewing methods that replicate the quality and variety found in coffee shops. Coffee pods and capsules provide an avenue for consumers to enjoy café-style coffee in the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Key Highlights

The coffee pods and capsules market segment is a profitable element of the coffee category, with growth driven by an increase in at-home coffee consumption and a preference for quick, high-quality coffee-making choices that replicate the café experience. Every year, over 14 billion Nespresso capsules are sold, making the brand a dominant leader with the brand equity of a premium brand. However, the corporation was compelled to respond due to rising competition in the category as well as increased scrutiny of the impact of single-use capsules.

Europe has been a substantial market for coffee pods and capsules. Several well-established coffee brands, such as Nespresso, Lavazza, and Illy, have a significant market presence in Europe. Other regions like North America and parts of Asia-Pacific have also shown significant growth and consumer demand for these convenient single-serve coffee solutions.

Key Developments in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

In September 2023, Nespresso launched its first paper-based compostable capsules. Due to environmental concerns the company is adopting sustainable materials for the capsules.

In July 2023, Peet’s launched compostable coffee capsule. This revolutionary technology provides a high-quality in-cup experience and will be launched in select regions during 2023 by L'OR, the world's leading grocery brand in espresso capsules.

Key Companies in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market:

o Fresh Brew Co.
o Gourmesso Coffee.
o illycaffè S.p.A.
o JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (Tassimo)
o Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
o Melitta USA
o Nespresso S.A.
o Nestlé
o LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
o PEET'S COFFEE
o Starbucks
o Other market participants

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Segmentation

By Offerings
 Coffee Pods
o Soft
o Hard
 Coffee Capsules

By Type
 Espresso
 Lungo
 Ristretto
 Decaf
 Flavored
o Hazelnut
o Vanilla
o Caramel
o Chocolate
o Irish Cream
o Pumpkin
o Others
 Specialty
 Others

By Use
o Single Serve
o Reusable

By Distribution channel
 Online
o E-commerce website
o Manufactures website
 Offline
o Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Others

By End Users
 Residential
 Commercial
o Offices
o Hotels and Restaurants
o Cafes
o Others

By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


