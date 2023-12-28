Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market; says TNR
Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 17.3 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6% (2023 - 2031)WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Introduction
The global oral clinical nutritional supplement market has witnessed substantial growth and evolution in recent years, driven by a convergence of factors that highlight the increasing importance of targeted nutritional support in healthcare. These supplements, available in various formulations and tailored to address specific health conditions or deficiencies, play a pivotal role in meeting the diverse dietary needs of individuals globally. Stringent regulations governing their production, labeling, and distribution ensure that consumers receive products that meet high-quality standards, further bolstering trust and demand in the market.
Understanding Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement
Oral clinical nutritional supplements are specialized products designed to provide targeted nutrients in a convenient form for individuals who may have difficulty meeting their dietary requirements through regular food intake alone. These supplements come in various forms such as liquids, powders, capsules, or gels and are formulated to address specific nutritional needs or health conditions. These supplements are formulated to support various health conditions or deficiencies. For instance, there are formulations specifically designed for elderly individuals to support bone health or cognitive function, while others might focus on aiding digestion or managing metabolic disorders.
Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Key Highlights
In 2022, oral clinical nutritional supplements were highly prescribed for malnutrition. In 2022, it was predicted that 149 million children under the age of five were stunted (too short for their age), 45 million were wasted (too thin for their height), and 37 million were overweight or obese. Thus to overcome these health issues oral clinical nutritional supplements play a crucial role in managing malnutrition by providing concentrated and readily available nutrients to individuals.
The aging population across many regions has also significantly contributed to the expansion of this market. With advancing age comes an increased need for specialized nutritional support to address age-related health concerns. For instance, according to a research, the number of individuals aged 60 and more in Asia is predicted to more than quadruple, from 535 million in 2015 to 1.3 billion in 2050. With around 4.7 billion people living in Asia - almost 60% of the world's total - the worldwide trend towards an ageing population is projected to have a substantial influence. Malnutrition is more frequent in elderly individuals, and with one-fifth of the Asian population expected to be over the age of 80 by 2050, the issue is projected to become a significant burden on the healthcare system in the future years.
North America had the highest share in the oral clinical nutritional supplement market in 2022. North America especially United States has a relatively high prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Thus oral clinical nutritional supplements play a crucial role in managing these conditions and aiding in recovery, contributing to their widespread use.
Key Developments in the Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market
In December 2023, Roche has announced a formal merger agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., which has a research and development portfolio that includes clinical stage subcutaneous and oral incretins for the treatment of obese individuals with and without diabetes.
Key Companies in the Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market:
o Abbott
o Amway
o Baxter
o Bayer AG
o Cargill, Incorporated.
o Danone Nutricia
o Lactalis Nutrition Santé
o Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (Acquired by Reckitt Benckiser)
o Medifood GmbH
o Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
o Nestlé Health Science
o Nualtra
o Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc
o Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
o Other market participants
Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Segmentation
By Product Type
o Standard Formula
o Specialized Formula
By Indication
o Malnutrition
o Chronic Diseases
o Surgery or Trauma Recovery
o Weight Management
o Elderly Nutrition
o Pregnancy and Lactation
o Gastrointestinal Disorders
o Tube Feeding or Dysphagia
o Others
By Flavour
o Regular
o Flavoured
o Vanilla
o Chocolate
o Apple
o Strawberry
o Nut Flavours
o Mixed Fruit
o Others
By Form
o Semi-solid
o Liquid
o Powder
By Demography
o Kids
o Adults
By Distribution Channel
o Prescription based
o Over the counter
o Online Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Drug Stores
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
