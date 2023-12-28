YPSILÓS Release New Range of Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Products

Naxxar, Malta, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







YPSILOS, a trailblazer in the cannabinoid industry since 2021, is proud to announce its new range of top-tier full-spectrum cannabinoid products, such as disposable vapes, vape pods and rechargeable vapes, to meet the growing demand and elevate the standard of cannabinoid products on the market.

The full-spectrum cannabinoid products at YPSILÓS are derived from premium Cannabis Sativa L. hemp plants and manufactured within the EU, ensuring adherence to the highest standards and the company’s commitment to transparency in product quality and the manufacturing process. YPSILÓS’ new array of cannabinoid products includes its acclaimed line of vapes that come in a selection of flavours such as disposable vape weed flavour to the more subtle notes of amnesia haze.

“YPSILÓS is always looking for ways to innovate and improve our products,” said a spokesperson for YPSILÓS. “We are constantly researching and developing new cannabinoid products to ensure that our customers have access to the latest and most effective products on the market.”

In addition to its new full-spectrum cannabinoid products, YPSILÓS has also launched its products to the German market after the USA responded enthusiastically to its latest range. With specialist options for German customers, including YPSILOS HHC in Germany, the company is excited about the expansion of its customer base and for more users to enjoy its line of high-quality vapes.

YPSILÓS is not just about selling products; it is also committed to educating and informing customers on the use, effects, and benefits of its range of products. The company’s website offers comprehensive information on HHC gummies and their effects, as well as highlighting the array of both medicinal and recreational benefits that HHC gummies effects can offer users.

Due to YPSILÓS’ continuing international growth, the leading cannabinoid company is also inviting distributors to join its team and become part of the journey. The reseller network by YPSILÓS provides distributors with the opportunity to gain access to its extensive product range and share in its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

YPSILÓS asks potential customers who are searching for more information on its full-spectrum cannabinoid products or want answers to common queries to check out its FAQs section on the company website.

About YPSILÓS

Founded in 2021, YPSILÓS is at the forefront of the cannabinoid industry, offering a range of high-quality, full-spectrum cannabinoid products. With a focus on transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction, YPSILÓS is committed to elevating the experience of cannabinoid users worldwide.

More Information

YPSILÓS AA PH, Camilleri Buildings Oratory Street Naxxar NXR 2504 Malta https://ypsilos-products.com/ press@ypsilos-products.com