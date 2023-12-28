48% OF CONSUMERS PLAN TO MAKE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS, NUMERATOR REPORTS

74% Plan to Make Physical Health Resolutions; 55% Opt for Financial Goals

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new data on consumers’ New Year’s resolutions for 2024. According to a Numerator December 2023 survey, 48% of U.S. consumers plan to set goals for the new year, with 31% still undecided. Three-quarters of consumers plan to set physical health goals, and 10% of those doing so for weight loss say they will look to GLP-1 medications to help drop the pounds.

New Year’s Resolutions 2024 Consumer Sentiment Findings:

Nearly half of consumers plan on making New Year’s resolutions for 2024. 48% of consumers plan to make resolutions, down slightly from 50% last year. 21% do not plan to make resolutions and 31% are still undecided. Health—physical, financial, mental—is the top priority for consumers as 2024 begins. 74% of resolution makers (+1 point vs. last year) plan to make physical health goals, such as those focused on fitness, weight loss and healthy eating. 55% plan to focus on finances (+2 points vs. last year), and 37% will prioritize mental health (-3 points vs. last year). 1 in 4 consumers are making non-health related resolutions. Less popular resolutions revolve around social/relationships (30%), hobbies (26%), productivity/organization (25%) and career or education (23%).

48% of consumers plan to make resolutions, down slightly from 50% last year. 21% do not plan to make resolutions and 31% are still undecided. Improving physical health remains the top priority for resolution setters. Among consumers who plan to make a physical health resolution, the top goals are losing weight (70%), improving diet / healthy eating habits (62%), exercising more frequently (60%), and increasing everyday physical activity (52%). Overarching changes to eating and exercise habits are how consumers plan to accomplish their weight loss goals. Among resolution makers who want to lose weight, they plan to do so by healthy eating or diet improvements (73%), increasing everyday physical activity (70%), and exercising more frequently (69%). 21% plan to start a new diet (Weight Watchers, intermittent fasting, Atkins, etc.), while 11% plan to seek professional medical advice from a doctor or nutritionist and 10% plan to use a GLP-1 medication. Physical health resolution makers are confident that they can meet their goals. 87% of those making a physical health resolution feel they are likely or very likely to meet their goals.

Among consumers who plan to make a physical health resolution, the top goals are losing weight (70%), improving diet / healthy eating habits (62%), exercising more frequently (60%), and increasing everyday physical activity (52%).

2024 Weight Loss Resolution Makers: Planned Methods

How do you plan to accomplish your weight loss goals?

Healthy eating or diet improvements 73% Increase everyday physical activity 70% Exercise more frequently 69% Calorie counting or portion control 43% Start a new diet (Weight Watchers, intermittent fasting, Atkins, etc.) 21% Seek professional medical advice (doctor, nutritionist, etc.) 11% Use GLP-1 prescription weight loss drugs (Ozempic, Wegovy, etc.) 10% Use over-the-counter weight loss drugs or supplements 7% Join a support group or weight loss community 4%

Financial resolutions jumped two points from last year as consumers try to balance goals within an uncertain economic environment. Over half (55%) of resolution makers plan to focus on finances with their New Year’s resolutions. Resolution makers did not set hard and fast rules for their financial goals. 52% of consumers making financial resolutions want to save more money in general, 42% want to reduce spending in general, 35% want to pay off loans, 35% want to track spending more carefully, and 32% want to stick to a set budget. An inflationary environment is top of mind, but mid-year changes to student loans and SNAP had an impact. 54% of consumers making financial goals are doing so because they think inflation and rising prices will impact them, and 42% are being cautious of a possible recession. However, unexpected changes related to lifestyle (21%), employment (14%), student loan repayments (14%), and SNAP benefits (8%) were additional reasons why consumers decided to make financial resolutions for 2024. Over three-quarters of consumers are confident in the financial goals that they have set. 82% claim that they are either likely or very likely to reach their financial resolutions.

Over half (55%) of resolution makers plan to focus on finances with their New Year’s resolutions.

2024 Financial Resolution Makers: Underlying Reasons

Why did you decide to make a financial resolution this year?

I think inflation/rising prices will impact me 54% I am being cautious of a possible recession 42% I typically make a financial resolution 29% I've recently had/expect to have a major lifestyle change (moving, new child, marriage, etc.) 22% I've recently had/expect to have a change in employment 14% I've recently been impacted by the resumption of student loan payments 14% I've recently been impacted by the reduction in SNAP benefits 8%

Numerator’s New Year’s Survey: Resolutions 2024 was fielded 12/14/23–12/16/23 to 951 consumers.

