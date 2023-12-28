Mint & Needle Opens Second Delaware Location

2023 Best of Delaware - Best Medspa features two locations in Delaware

LEWES, Del., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical aesthetic boutique Mint & Needle is now open in two convenient Delaware locations: Middletown and Lewes. With the flagship store in Middletown, Mint & Needle Lewes is now open at 116 W. 3rd Street in Lewes, Delaware.



Voted as Delaware Today’s 2023 Best of Delaware® - Best Medspa in upstate Delaware and Philadelphia Style's 2023 Best Medspa, Mint & Needle promotes high quality results, safety, and patient education above all else. This aesthetics boutique focuses on wellness to help men and women put their best face forward by achieving natural results with a variety of customized facial procedures and minimally-invasive treatments to address skin concerns.

Brandi Gregge, FNP-BC, Owner and Medical Director at Mint & Needle, believes each one of us has beautiful physical attributes and that aesthetic medicine should be about enhancing what we have to allow us to feel more confident and empowered. “Something I am very passionate about is making sure both men and women feel their best — confidence is key! When we feel our best, we can put our best foot forward and that is when we are successful. I am a firm believer in bringing this mentality to aesthetic medicine,” said Gregge.

A curated selection of the most requested services is offered at the Lewes office, such as Botox, fillers, chemical peels, and more. In the future, the entire line of high-quality and effective services will be available at both locations.

“Lewes is a charming, historic town that fits our values and the experience we create for our patients. I’m thrilled to be part of this vibrant neighborhood,” said Gregge.

About Mint & Needle

Mint & Needle provides medical aesthetic treatments and medical skincare, haircare, and body products designed to provide EmpowerMint, EnhanceMint, and NourishMint for both your inner-self and outer-self, shaping how the world sees you, and most importantly, how you see yourself. All products are dermatologist-tested, paraben and sulfate-free, never tested on animals, and great for all skin types. The company is based in Delaware, USA. Visit mintandneedle.com for more information.

Contact: Lauren Golt

Social Stylate

lagolt@socialstylate.com