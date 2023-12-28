Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard recognized for Encouraging Interfaith Collaboration for Peace

Mr Gustavo Guillerme delivers recognition for L. Ron Hubbard

Gustavo Guillerme, President of the World Congress of Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue recognized L Ron Hubbard for the work he inspired worldwide

It is an invitation to support and stand by one another, working collaboratively towards a world where everyone can achieve environmental sustainability as well as spiritual and physical well-being,” — Ivan Arjona Pelado

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that often experiences division due to differences, the power of dialogue and mutual respect among various spiritual paths paves the way for a more harmonious global community. The recent visit of Mr. Gustavo Guillerme, President of the World Congress of Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue, to the headquarters of the Church of Scientology in Brussels serves as a symbol of hope and an example of what can be achieved when faiths unite for peace.

*** The Meeting of Inspiring Minds ***

On December 19th, 2023, a significant event unfolded that represented the potential for spiritual unity. Mr. Gustavo Guillerme, an influential advocate for intercultural understanding, entered the premises of the Church of Scientology—a place that prioritizes spiritual freedom. There, he had a meeting with Ivan Arjona, an enthusiastic representative representing Scientology at European Institutions and the United Nations.

This encounter went beyond mere pleasantries; it represented a deep appreciation for the impactful work inspired by L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology. His teachings have resonated worldwide with their message of promoting peace, both in a spiritual and environmental sense.

*** Acknowledging L Ron Hubbard, a 20th Century Visionary ***

The highlight of this significant meeting involved paying tribute to L. Ron Hubbard's contributions. It wasn't just a symbolic gesture but a clear statement that the pursuit of peace and understanding surpasses any particular belief system.

Mr. Guillerme's act of honouring Hubbard's legacy serves as an invitation for all faiths to transcend their differences and recognize the common thread of peace that unites humanity.

*** The Essence of Collaborating Across Faiths ***

Collaborating across different faiths doesn't mean diluting one's own beliefs; instead, it expands our capacity for empathy and understanding. It involves acknowledging that each tradition holds a spark of divinity and carries narratives that can contribute to building peace collectively.

“Working with Gustavo Guillerme and his World Congress, which marks now 10 years, perfectly embodies the essence of interfaith dialogue. It is an exchange of ideas, sharing values and a joint commitment to making our world better” said Ivan Arjona.

*** A Call to Action ***

The recognition of L. Ron Hubbard's work by the World Congress of Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue serves as a strong message for all faith communities to come together in the pursuit of peace.

“It is an invitation to support and stand by one another, working collaboratively towards a world where everyone can achieve environmental sustainability as well as spiritual and physical well-being,” continued Arjona.

“Faith communities hold a special place within society's fabric. They often serve as crucial support networks, offering comfort and guidance to their followers” said Guillerme.

“By harnessing this influence for the cause of peace, religious leaders and their followers can become influential catalysts for change. The work inspired by L. Ron Hubbard highlights how faith can foster environmental stewardship and promote physical and spiritual well-being as core elements of a harmonious society” stated Gustavo Guillerme just before his trip to the Vatican for the launching of the book on Mama Antula, who will be sanctified by Pope Francis next February 11th.

*** Embracing Diversity with a Unified Purpose ***

“The journey towards peace is enriched by embracing diversity in all its forms. Each faith brings its unique perspective, rituals and wisdom, contributing to the collective human experience. By embracing this diversity, exemplified through Guillerme's work, we can form a united front against division and conflict” explained Arjona in a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“It allows us to unite, not despite our differences, but because of them, as we strive for a shared goal: Peace” concluded Arjona.

Recognizing and appreciating the contributions made by diverse faiths to the global peace movement is essential. It breaks down barriers and fosters understanding. The acknowledgement given to the work of L. Ron Hubbard, especially the work done to help Buddhists, Hindus, Jews, Christians, Muslims and more, serves as a compelling example of how mutual respect can elevate conversations and yield concrete results in achieving peace.

The future holds great promise for interfaith dialogue when leaders like Mr Gustavo Guillerme take courageous steps to honour the peaceful contributions made by other faiths. This sets a precedent for open communication and collaborative efforts. As more religious leaders follow suit, the potential for creating a peaceful world becomes increasingly tangible.

“Let us draw inspiration from this momentous occasion to foster an environment where different faiths can collaborate towards a greater good, standing united in our noble pursuit of peace. Together, we have the power to build a world where achieving spiritual, physical and environmental harmony is not just a dream but an actuality,” said Ivan Arjona in a speech to his community.

