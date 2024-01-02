Navigating the Dynamics: Real World Evidence Solutions Market

The Business Research Company's Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The real world evidence solutions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The real-world evidence solutions market has undergone a rapid expansion, escalating from $1.75 billion in 2023 to $2.02 billion in 2024, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This positive trajectory is anticipated to persist, propelling the real world evidence solutions market to reach $3.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

Driving Forces:

Geriatric Population Dynamics: The surge in the geriatric population is a primary catalyst steering the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market. Individuals aged 65 and above face increased risks of falling due to factors such as postural hypotension, balance or gait impairment, and a higher susceptibility to chronic diseases. The global population aged 60 and above is anticipated to double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion, with the number of individuals aged 80 or more expected to triple, reaching 426 million. This demographic shift is fostering demand for real-world evidence solutions to address healthcare challenges associated with aging.

Government Support Boost: Government support is poised to be a driving force behind the real-world evidence solutions market's growth. Increased efforts by governments to enhance public awareness and support for these solutions are contributing to the market's overall expansion. Governments globally are fostering an environment conducive to the adoption and growth of real-world evidence solutions in the healthcare sector. Notable initiatives include increased investments by the UK government to enhance medical device approval processes and the launch of the National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development by the Romanian government to streamline health infrastructure investments.

Explore the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6930&type=smp

Market Dynamics and Trends:

Market Giants: Major players shaping the real-world evidence solutions market include Anthem Inc., Cegedim Health Data, Clarivate PLC, Clinigen Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, ICON PLC, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., PPD Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Syneos Health, Symphony Innovation LLC, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Informa PLC, Palantir Technologies, UDG Healthcare PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Elevance Health Inc., Covance Consulting Ltd., Clinipace Worldwide, Evidera Inc., Pharmerit International, Analysis Group Inc., HealthCore Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., and KMK Consulting Inc.

Innovative Offerings: Market leaders are actively introducing innovative products to bolster their positions. For instance, Maxis Clinical Sciences launched a new Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions service designed to optimize evidence-based medicine. This service utilizes real-world data from various sources, including patient-reported outcomes and wearable devices, to enhance patient participation and data quality.

Regional Dynamics:

•North America's Dominance: North America emerged as the largest region in the real-world evidence solutions market in 2023.

•Asia-Pacific's Growth: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the real-world evidence solutions market during the forecast period.

•Global Coverage: The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

•Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data

•Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas

•Application: Drug Development And Approvals, Medical Device Development And Approvals, Reimbursement/Coverage And Regulatory Decision Making, Post Market Safety And Adverse Events Monitoring

•End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End-Users

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-world-evidence-solutions-global-market-report

Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheReal World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on real world evidence solutions market size, real world evidence solutions market drivers and trends, real world evidence solutions market major players, real world evidence solutions market competitors' revenues, real world evidence solutions market positioning, and real world evidence solutions market growth across geographies.The real world evidence solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

