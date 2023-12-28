Submit Release
Cornyn Highlights Bills Signed Into Law in 2023

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after multiple bills he introduced became law during the first year of the 118th Congress:

“As we close out the first half of the 118th Congress, I’m proud to see several critical bills I’ve sponsored cross the finish line and am hopeful we can build on this progress in the coming year,” said Sen. Cornyn.  

Bills sponsored by Sen. Cornyn that were enacted into law as standalone bills or as part of the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) include:

  • Securing American Acquisitions, Readiness, and Military Stockpiles (ARMS) Act: Gives the U.S. Department of Defense enhanced procurement authorities to quickly refill American defense stockpiles after the President provides aid to an ally or partner attacked by a foreign adversary.
  • Sensible Classification Act: Increases accountability and oversight of the classification system, limits overclassification, and directs federal agencies to justify security clearance requirements.
  • Cranes of Concern at our Ports (CCP) Act: Requires the federal government to evaluate threats to U.S. ports posed by cranes manufactured in countries of concern, especially those made by China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC).
  • Airport Infrastructure Resources (AIR) Security Act: Extends Sen. Cornyn’s legislation prohibiting federal airport improvement funds from being used to purchase passenger boarding bridges from companies that have violated intellectual property rights and threaten U.S. national security.
  • Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act: Ensures students have access to educational enrichment programs and activities such as archery and hunting safety education under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

 

Bills sponsored by Sen. Cornyn that have passed the Senate and await action in the House of Representatives include:

Earlier this year, Sen. Cornyn was named the most effective Republican Senator for the 117th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

