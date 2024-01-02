Advancing Horizons: The Printed Electronics Market's Meteoric Rise

The Business Research Company's Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The printed electronics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The printed electronics market has witnessed rapid growth, surging from $11.36 billion in 2023 to $13.54 billion in 2024, demonstrating an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This momentum is expected to persist, propelling the market to reach $26.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.3%.

Driving Forces:

Automotive Industry's Influence: The surging demand from the automotive sector is a pivotal factor steering the printed electronics market's growth. Printed electronic devices, including tailing sensors, heating elements, OLED lights, and Organic solar cells (OPV), find extensive use in automobile production. The global automobile industry is witnessing substantial growth, with India's sector expected to reach $300 billion by 2026, showcasing a significant uptick in the passenger segment by 22% to 25% in 2022. Globally, car production output rose by 2.7% in 2021, driven by a 3.1% increase in the US and a 7.1% surge in China. The escalating demand from the automotive industry is poised to elevate the utilization of printed electronics.

Consumer Electronics Boom: The burgeoning consumer electronics industry is another influential factor fueling the printed electronics market's expansion. Printed electronics play a vital role in crafting electronic devices like displays, sensors, and lights for consumer electronics. In 2023, the sales of electronics and appliance stores surged from $3,487 million in 2020 to $8,540 million in 2021, indicating a thriving consumer electronics sector. This growth is anticipated to amplify the demand for printed electronics.

Market Giants:

Major players shaping the printed electronics market include LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Molex LLC, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Xerox Corporation, Koch Industries Inc., Jabil Inc., Bebop Sensors Inc., Sensing Tex S.L, E Ink Holdings Inc., Flex Ltd., Carre Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA, T+ink Inc., NovaCentrix Corp., Optomec Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corp., Brückner Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Cicor Management AG, DuraTech Industries Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, InkTec Co. Ltd., Komura-Tech Co. Ltd., Nissha Co. Ltd., Tritek Co. Ltd.

Strategic Investments:

Major companies in the printed electronics market are actively pursuing strategic investments to fortify their positions. Notably, in January 2023, Australian startup Syenta secured AU$ 3.7 million ($2.5 million) in seed capital to expedite the production of its multi-material 3D printers. These printers enable users to access highly sophisticated and functioning electronics, including semiconductors, batteries, and sensors.

Regional Landscape:

•Asia-Pacific Dominance: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the printed electronics market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

•Global Coverage: The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

•Technology: Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic

•Material: Ink, Substrate

•Application: Displays, RFID Tags, Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting, Other Applications

•End-Use Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Architecture, Retail & Packaging, Other End User Industries

