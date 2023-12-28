PM Chính urges proactive approach on public security

VIETNAM, December 28 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the public security forces need to take a proactive approach to thoroughly understand and forecast the situation, effectively preventing any unforeseen challenges in terms of strategy, political security, and social order and safety throughout 2024.

He made these remarks while attending the 79th conference of public security held by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The two-day conference, chaired by General Tô Lâm, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, and Minister of Public Security, focused on evaluating the results achieved in 2023 and outlining tasks of the public security forces in 2024 to meet the requirements of the new situation.

In his opening speech at the conference, General Lâm stated that the conference takes place amid the entire Party, people, and military's continued efforts and determination to effectively implement the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee's 8th plenum on the homeland protection strategy in the new situation.

He stressed that 2024 holds special and significant importance as it is a year of acceleration to lay the groundwork for the successful realisation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, the National Assembly's resolution on the five-year socio-economic development plan, and the 7th Central Party Committee Congress of the Central Public Security Department in 2025. It is also the starting year for preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

In addition, the global and regional situation in 2024 is predicted to become more complex, posing difficulties and challenges for the tasks of the People's Public Security forces, he added.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính commended the achievements and contributions of the officers and soldiers of the People's Public Security forces, affirming that they have played an excellent advisory role to the Party and the State in political, economic, social, security, and diplomatic areas.

They have contributed to maintaining political stability, serving economic development, ensuring public order and safety, expanding foreign relations, and creating a peaceful, secure, and stable environment for development, he said.

PM Chính said the public security forces are at the forefront, playing a crucial role and providing inspiration for ministries, branches, and localities in administrative reform, building an e-government, and promoting national digital transformation.

Expressing deep gratitude to wounded soldiers and families of martyrs, PM Chính requested units and localities to perform well in policies for those with contributions, taking care of the lives of the families of officers and soldiers who have bravely fought and endured hardships to achieve many outstanding achievements.

The Prime Minister attributed the achievements mainly to the public security sector's serious compliance and close adherence to the leadership and direction of the Party, the management of the Government, and the Prime Minister.

He acknowledged the efforts and endeavours of the entire People's Public Security forces, the close and effective coordination with ministries, localities, and international partners, and the support of the people.

PM Chính urged the People's Public Security forces to take the lead in implementing the resolutions, directives, and conclusions of the Party, the National Assembly, and the Government. They should actively build institutions and effectively implement strategies, solutions, and plans for national security protection, ensuring public order and safety.

In particular, he said, the People's Public Security forces must proactively anticipate the domestic, regional, and global situations to fulfil their advisory role with the Party and the State. The People's Public Security forces must ensure absolute safety for the country's key targets, important events, the activities of Party and State leaders, and international conferences held in Việt Nam.

The Prime Minister directed the People's Public Security forces to enhance the effectiveness of law construction and enforcement in maintaining public order and safety. This involves combining preventive measures with active struggles, handling crimes and legal violations, ensuring strict, fair, lawful prosecution.

The entire sector will deploy measures to ensure traffic order and safety, fire prevention and fighting, as well as search and rescue operations, he added.

The People's Public Security forces will coordinate closely and effectively with committees, ministries, branches, Party committees, and authorities at all levels, especially the People's Army, the People's Court, and the People's Procuracy, to implement the Party's directions, strategies, and the State's policies and laws on the mission of protecting national security, ensuring public order and safety, and ensuring a peaceful life for the people, he said.

The Prime Minister requested the public security sector to continue administrative reforms, ensure finances, logistics, and techniques to perform the tasks of the People's Public Security forces effectively. The sector will also need to focus on developing the security industry, investing in infrastructure and frontline fighting forces, playing a pioneering role in external relations, and implementing security dialogue mechanisms with important partners. — VNS