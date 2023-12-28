Saltwater Flow Battery Ushers in New Dawn of Grid Scale Energy Storage

Salgenx 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery Store Wind and Solar PV Power to Grid During Off Peak Hours Simultaneous Seawater Desalination While Charging

Salgenx Unveils Innovative Grid-Scale Energy Storage Solution Utilizing Saltwater Electrolyte and Eco-Friendly Materials

We are excited to introduce our innovative grid-scale energy storage solution based on saltwater, which embodies our commitment to sustainability and the responsible use of natural resources.” — Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking grid-scale energy storage system. This cutting-edge technology harnesses the power of saltwater as the primary electrolyte in a flow system, incorporating eco-friendly materials to provide a highly efficient and sustainable energy storage solution.

As the world continues to address the challenges of climate change and the transition towards renewable energy sources, energy storage solutions have become increasingly vital in ensuring the stability and reliability of the electrical grid. Salgenx's latest innovation offers a promising solution to these challenges, with a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Key Features of Salgenx's Grid-Scale Energy Storage System:

1. Saltwater Electrolyte: Salgenx's system employs saltwater as the primary electrolyte, making it a safe, non-toxic, non-flammable, and readily available resource. This eliminates the need for hazardous chemicals or rare materials commonly found in traditional energy storage technologies.

2. Flow Battery Technology: The innovative flow battery design enables efficient and scalable energy storage. This approach allows for flexibility in adjusting the system's capacity to meet varying energy demands, making it an ideal solution for grid-scale applications. The flow battery does not require a membrane, which separates it from other technologies including Bromine, Vanadium, and Iron based redox systems.

3. Eco-Friendly Materials: Salgenx is committed to sustainability, and as such, the system incorporates eco-friendly materials that minimize environmental impact. The company's dedication to reducing the carbon footprint of energy storage technology aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.

4. High Efficiency: Salgenx's grid-scale energy storage system boasts exceptional efficiency compared to other flow batteries, ensuring minimal energy loss during the storage and retrieval process. This not only reduces costs for operators but also enhances the overall sustainability of the electrical grid.

5. Reliability and Durability: Salgenx's technology has been engineered for long-term reliability and durability, with minimal maintenance requirements. It is designed to withstand the rigors of grid-scale energy storage operations, providing peace of mind for utilities and energy providers.

6. Scalability: The modular nature of Salgenx's system allows for easy expansion to accommodate growing energy storage needs. This scalability ensures that the technology can adapt to evolving energy landscapes.

7. Versatility While Charging: What sets the Salgenx saltwater flow battery apart is its ability to not only store electrical and thermal energy, but also desalinate seawater while charging, maximizing efficiency and utility. The battery is well suited for solar PV, grid, and wind energy.

8. Massive Manufacturing Tax Credits: Substantial manufacturing tax credits of $35/kWh are available, signaling strong government support for sustainable and versatile energy solutions.

Mr. Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's latest achievement, stating, "We are excited to introduce our innovative grid-scale energy storage solution, which embodies our commitment to sustainability and the responsible use of natural resources. Salgenx is dedicated to providing reliable and eco-friendly energy storage options that contribute to a cleaner and more resilient energy future."

Salgenx's grid-scale energy storage system is set to revolutionize the way we store and utilize electrical energy, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

About Salgenx and Infinity Turbine LLC

Salgenx, in strategic collaboration with Infinity Turbine LLC, stands at the cutting edge of transformative solutions, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation through grid-scale saltwater battery energy storage, destined to set unparalleled standards in manufacturing and battery technology.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com