Amplify ETFs Declares December Income Distributions for its ETFs

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF BATT $ 0.34027 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK $ 0.34363 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF COWS $ 0.04471 12/26/2023 12/27/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $ 0.14584 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETF EMFQ $ 1.03787 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF HCOW $ 0.17300 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $ 0.14370 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (International ISWN $ 0.14404 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF IWIN $ 1.10162 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $ 0.20135 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF QSWN $ 0.13394 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF* SOF $ 0.44400 12/22/2023 12/26/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF SWAN $ 0.20840 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $ 0.12000 12/27/2023 12/28/2023 12/29/2023

*The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) will also have a special distribution of $0.05030 with a payable date of 12/29/2023. Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2023). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively-managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.



Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com Media Contacts:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.