AtomBeam Achieves $3 Million Milestone on StartEngine

AtomBeam successfully reached its campaign maximum of $3 million, marking a major achievement in its mission to revolutionize data transmission and storage.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtomBeam, a leading provider of edge data efficiency solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its fundraising campaign on StartEngine. The company has successfully reached its campaign maximum of $3 million. The world is waking up to a technology that can fundamentally change how every machine communicates, and the deeply experienced, top quality people who can make it real.

AtomBeam's innovative technology, which reduces machine data an average of 75% in near real time, quadrupling the effective bandwidth of existing connections with software alone, has garnered significant attention and support from investors. The company's success in maxing out its capital raise, reaching the $3 million mark on StartEngine with a waitlist of over $2 million is a testament to the confidence and belief that the investment community has in AtomBeam's groundbreaking solutions.

"I can’t express how critical this funding is to making the incredible data efficiency products of AtomBeam a reality," said Charles Yeomans, CEO of AtomBeam. "The overwhelming support from our investors highlights the immense potential of our technology and its ability to transform the way machines communicate. We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us and remain committed to delivering results."

With this latest $3 million milestone having been achieved, AtomBeam is well-positioned to make the hires that will accelerate its growth and continue driving the development and sale of its products. The quality and depth of experience of people flocking to join AtomBeam is even more important validation of its technology and plans than its 35 patents or major corporate partners. This is one of those rare times you can learn about, and even participate in, a company that can change the world when it is still young.

Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements by following AtomBeam.

