EnBiorganic Technologies Begins Wastewater Treatment Project with Destin, Florida Water Users

Initiation of a wastewater treatment project with EBS-Di technology at Destin Water Users (DWU) aims to address multiple treatment challenges

DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnBiorganic Technologies announces the initiation of a wastewater treatment project using its EBS-Di system at Destin Water Users (DWU). This collaboration aims to address challenges related to fats, oils, grease (FOG), and sludge reduction in DWU’s wastewater management system.

The EBS-Di system by EnBiorganic Technologies is a specialized wastewater treatment solution designed to enhance the efficiency of wastewater management. This technology employs a unique process of generating and dispensing organic bacillus soil bacteria directly into the wastewater. Its design allows for continuous and automated treatment, targeting the reduction of sludge, fats, oils, and grease (FOG), as well as improving the overall wastewater quality. This system is adaptable to various wastewater infrastructures, providing a practical and efficient solution for managing wastewater challenges.

The implementation includes a custom ‘plug and play’ system that includes a series of tanks and two EBS-Di units, designed to generate and dispense organic bacillus soil bacteria. The EBS-Di units are connected to the tanks that are fed with FOG and sludge.

A 90-day paid demonstration is included in the project, providing a practical evaluation of the technology in real-world conditions. The success of this demonstration will be measured by the system's ability to treat a series of 2500-gallon tanks within the trial period, emphasizing rapid FOG and sludge reduction.

Monica Wallis, Operations Manager at Destin Water Users commented, "We are curious about the potential of EnBiorganic's technology to help control grease at our wastewater treatment plant. This trial is an important step towards evaluating its effectiveness at our wastewater treatment plant and potentially reducing operational costs."

Upon a successful demonstration trial, the EBS-Di will be connected to the Destin collection system directly. The EBS-Di autonomous generation and dispensing of microbiology would then contribute to the reduction of sludge and FOG influx at the DWU treatment plant, improving operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Anson Liski, Vice President of Market Development at EnBiorganic, said, "This project demonstrates our dedication to providing efficient and practical wastewater treatment solutions. Success with this project would mean many communities in Florida could experience a low cost solution for FOG and sludge."

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is dedicated to advancing sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Specializing in the development of automated systems like the EBS-Di, EnBiorganic is a leader in bioaugmentation and natural wastewater treatment processes, delivering efficiency and effectiveness to clients in North America. For more information on how EnBiorganic Technologies is transforming wastewater management, please visit www.enbiorganic.com