New “Wisdom Cards” Can Help People Find Peace and Healing in 2024, Says Actress and Indigenous Thought Leader

The chaotic events of 2023 have left many world-weary and cynical. Andrea Menard shares how to tap into Sacred Feminine wisdom to find peace and healing.

The new year should be a time of renewal and hope. But after the uncertainty, stress, and heartache of 2023 (and the tumultuous years preceding it), it's hard to feel optimistic about the year ahead. Resignation, or even despair, seem like more logical mindsets. Chaos, suffering, divisiveness, and death dominate the headlines. Is there any hope for peace and happiness in the coming year?Yes, says Andrea Menard. While no one can fix the world’s woes, people can choose to wake up, tune in, and get grounded in their feminine energy—which will change how they experience life.“Opening ourselves to the sacred feminine helps us find peace in the midst of chaos and trauma,” says Menard, founder of the Sacred Feminine Learning Lodge and author of Seeds from the Sacred Feminine: A 52-Card Wisdom Deck with Handbook (Mango Publishing, 2023, ISBN: 978-1-64250-956-4, $34.99). “The peril we’re regularly exposed to keeps us wildly out of balance and perpetually exhausted, stressed, fearful, and reactive. But when we connect to and find value in our innate feminine wisdom, we become calm, peaceful, and even joyful.“This grounded state allows us not only to heal ourselves, but also to listen to, love, and care for others,” she adds. “I can think of nothing humankind needs more in 2024.”Menard, an Indigenous thought leader of Métis heritage, and one of the co-stars of the CTV/CW popular new series Sullivan’s Crossing, explains that the planet is dominated by masculine values that encourage humans to be competitive, assertive, and driven. This overabundance of masculine energy leaves people’s souls depleted and undernourished. By building a relationship with one’s gentle side and cultivating a connection with the Earth, people of all genders can get in touch with the Sacred Feminine energy that promotes stillness, intuition, compassion, collaboration, empathy, and creativity. This way of being creates a gentler, more inclusive world where individuals care for the well-being of self and others.The Seeds from the Sacred Feminine wisdom cards and handbook offer gentle reminders on how people can connect to their feminine spirit and find their way back to their center. The messages in this deck give direct insight and offer simple guidance to rearrange one’s life in a more harmonious manner and experience the stillness, intuition, gentleness, and creativity people crave.Here are some ways people can connect to Sacred Feminine energy and find peace and healing in 2024.Stop overstepping heart boundaries. When others depend on a person, it is easy to focus on them and make sure all their needs are met. However, leaving one’s own needs unmet and unheard dishonours one’s authentic self.Honour all emotions (yes, even the unpleasant ones). Emotions are great wisdom keepers, says Menard. They pass on valuable information. Do not fear the messages these emotions are trying to deliver. They are not trying to bring harm; they just want to be felt. But in this world, people have been trained to push feelings away. This has caused a great imbalance.“Your feelings are sacred,” says Menard. “Honour them and know that it is okay to feel hurt or angry. The emotional body is often misunderstood and needs your light to shine into the darkness.”Water is healing. Make sure to drink enough. One of the easiest ways to offer self-care is by drinking water. Coffee, soft drinks, and juices don’t compare to the physical and emotional healing water provides, says Menard. A person may have become so used to being thirsty that they don’t even notice that they are dry and cracked. They should take heed of their body’s signals for water.“Have you been feeling dry and humourless?” says Menard. “Lack of water can cause rigidity and sap your sense of play. Fill yourself up with the life-giving Waters and let fluidity return.”Go for a walk outdoors. Most everyone has been inside too long. Everyone should stand up and leave their house or their office and let their feet lead them to a place of natural beauty and quiet contemplation. (And they should leave their phones at home.) As they let their physical bodies move freely through their neighbourhoods or down newly discovered pathways, the gentle forward motion of their bodies will shake loose the troubles in their minds.Develop a green thumb. “When you surround yourself with alive things, you become more alive too,” says Menard. “There is great healing in the natural world. Plant a garden of hardy winter vegetables such as kale, cabbage, and carrots. Or, invite the plant family into your home. Nurture them with your attention. All of Life responds joyously when a Human Being shines its love upon it.”Embrace a new idea. Menard explains that people’s minds are capable of embracing anything and everything ever conceived. Yet, they often get stuck in linear and logical ways of thinking. Why should a person limit oneself when anything is possible if one can just conceive of it?“You are wise and more than capable of grasping new ideas,” says Menard. “Let go. Feel and intuit the next step. See what happens if you release control and fall into the arms of the Great Mystery. When you allow yourself to trust in the Sacred Feminine, you will discover a whole new way of being.”Use the wisdom cards for daily connection with the Sacred Feminine. There are several ways to use the 52-card deck, says Menard. For example, one can select one card and ask for clarity on a specific situation. Or they can choose four cards (each card representing one of the four sacred bodies) and absorb the messages or teachings they bring. A person can also simply choose a card and ask for a seed of daily wisdom. Upon receiving any thoughts, intuitions, or messages from the cards themselves, they can read the corresponding message in the Seeds from the Sacred Feminine booklet.“Healing may not happen overnight during these difficult times, but every step you take to become more in tune with the Earth, and more aware of your own feelings, thoughts, and natural rhythms, will reduce your suffering and bring you more peace and harmony,” concludes Menard. “And rest assured, your healing will impact those around you. May 2024 bring us all closer to our true potential.”About the Author:Andrea Menard is the author of Seeds from the Sacred Feminine: A 52-Card Wisdom Deck with Handbook. She is an accomplished Métis singer, storyteller, speaker, and the founder of the Sacred Feminine Learning Lodge. An advocate for rematriation and reconciliation, Andrea helps women, men, and all-gendered people to reclaim and embody the qualities of the Sacred Feminine.One of the co-stars of the new CTV/CW series Sullivan’s Crossing, Andrea is a five-time Gemini-nominated actress, a 15-time music award winner, a TEDx speaker for her talk, “Silent No More,” and she was named ACTRA National’s Woman of the Year for 2021. Andrea’s knowledge in vocal, emotional, and creative expression supports others to own their voice, express their creativity, and enhance their well-being.From Treaty 1 territory and the Homeland of the Métis, Andrea is a proud Métis woman. For more information on Andrea’s workshops, courses, music, and products, please visit her website: andreamenard.com.About the Artist:Leah Marie Dorion is an interdisciplinary Métis artist raised in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Dorion holds a bachelor of education, bachelor of arts, and master of arts degree. About the Artist:Leah Marie Dorion is an interdisciplinary Métis artist raised in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Dorion holds a bachelor of education, bachelor of arts, and master of arts degree. A teacher, painter, host, filmmaker, and published writer, Dorion views her Métis heritage as providing her with a unique bridge for knowledge between all people. Her paintings honour the spiritual strength of Indigenous women and the Sacred Feminine.Leah Dorion has sold over 150 original paintings, with several original artworks purchased by the Government of Saskatchewan Public Art Collection. She has had gallery showings of her artwork in esteemed galleries across Canada, and her original paintings have been brought together as a collection for the first time in this deck of wisdom cards.