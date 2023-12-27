Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,607 in the last 365 days.

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the ICR Conference 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2024 being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:   Brian Smith 
E-mail:   InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com


 


You just read:

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the ICR Conference 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more