Province once again expands access to free heat pumps 

CANADA, December 27 - Starting January 3, 2024, Island residents with an annual household income under $100,000 may be eligible for a free heat pump. 

Property value limits have also been removed so that even more Island households are eligible for the program. 

“With over 7,000 free heat pumps installed, replacing 7 million litres of home heating oil, it’s clear that Islanders are on-board to do what’s right for the environment. We still have more to do to make life more affordable in Prince Edward Island while we work towards our province’s net zero goals. By installing a heat pump, households can save $1000 a year on energy, so we are expanding our programs to more Island families and making it even easier to apply.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

To make it easier for people to apply, there are more ways for applicants to show their eligibility. 
The income verification documents that are accepted include:

  • Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) proof of income statement, which is a simple version of a tax assessment
  • GST Credit Notice
  • Current Canada Child Benefit Statement

People who apply for a free heat pump are also assessed for eligibility for other free energy efficiency benefits such as free home insulation and free electric hot water heaters.

Please note that prior to January 3, 2024, the application form may not be available while updates are being made to the application process. Check back on January 3.

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore 
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action 
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

