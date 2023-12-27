A Welcome Message from Our New CEO, Perry Maddox

Perry Maddox joined the All Hands and Hearts team on September 1 making him one of the newest members of our community of volunteers, staff, and partners making change happen every day.

In the video below, Perry introduces himself as our CEO explaining why he was drawn to All Hands and Hearts (hint: volunteers!), why our work has never been more important (hint: see our work in Louisiana this week), and how we will continue to grow and improve as an organization when the world needs us most (hint: we’re continually listening, learning and leading with humility).

Click below to hear Perry’s message