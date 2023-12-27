Elk Calf Poached on Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. --- TWRA is seeking information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for the poaching of a young calf elk in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

A hunter discovered the elk calf on Friday, Dec. 22 and contacted TWRA. Wildlife officers responded to the area and said that the elk appears to have been shot by a small caliber rifle.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible has been generously donated by Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).

Please contact TWRA Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792, TWRA Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at (731) 441-6018, or TWRA Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349 with any information regarding this poaching incident.

