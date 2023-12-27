Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,669 in the last 365 days.

Elk Calf Poached on Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. --- TWRA is seeking information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for the poaching of a young calf elk in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.  

A hunter discovered the elk calf on Friday, Dec. 22 and contacted TWRA.  Wildlife officers responded to the area and said that the elk appears to have been shot by a small caliber rifle. 

A $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible has been generously donated by Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).

Please contact TWRA Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792, TWRA Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at (731) 441-6018, or TWRA Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349 with any information regarding this poaching incident. 

 

---TWRA---

You just read:

Elk Calf Poached on Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more