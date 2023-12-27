Healthcare Education Market - Skilling Up for Scalpels: Inside the Thriving Healthcare Education Industry

Healthcare Education Market

The Global Healthcare Education Market size was worth USD 103.64 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 202.75 billion by 2030

The Global Healthcare Education Market size was worth USD 103.64 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 202.75 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.75% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the healthcare education market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the healthcare education market.

Healthcare Education Market Developments

• In 2023, HealthStream (US) purchased Electronic Education Documentation System, LLC (US). This acquisition will broaden Healthstream's ecosystem by bringing a cutting-edge, cloud-based continuing education management system for healthcare organizations and delivering cutting-edge solutions in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

• In 2022, To promote access for surgeons and benefit more patients across the US, GE Healthcare (US) and DePuy Synthes (US) worked together to make GE Healthcare's OEC 3D Imaging System and DePuy Synthes' extensive product line more widely available.

Healthcare Education Market’s Top Driver

Increasing need for skilled healthcare workers to drive market growth

The market for healthcare education is expanding significantly due to the increasing need for skilled healthcare workers. The market for healthcare education is being significantly shaped by the growing demand for qualified healthcare workers. The demand for skilled physicians, nurses, allied health workers, and administrators who can deliver high-quality healthcare services is rising as the world's population continues to expand and get older. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses and complicated medical disorders that need specialized care has increased this demand. Additionally, the need for healthcare professionals is growing outside conventional clinical responsibilities. The demand for non-clinical positions such as healthcare administrators, informatics experts, and others is also growing. As a result, healthcare education incorporates a variety of academic fields to produce a workforce that is well-rounded and able to meet the many demands of the healthcare sector.

Healthcare Education Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific dominated the Healthcare Education market in 2022

There is a sizable and constantly expanding population in the Asia Pacific region, which generates a sizable demand for healthcare services. The demand for qualified and trained healthcare personnel grows proportionally as healthcare systems enlarge to meet this demand. Additionally, greater investments in healthcare infrastructure, including educational institutions, have been made as a result of the Asia Pacific region's economic expansion. Governments and commercial organizations are becoming more aware of how crucial a strong healthcare education system is to the development of healthcare services.

Healthcare Education Market Top Players: Stryker (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), Symplr (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Healthcare Education Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare education market has been segmented into provider, delivery mode, application, and end-user.

Based on universities, educational platforms, and medical simulation are segments of the global healthcare education market. The university segment to improve the business and department workers, the requirement for continuous learning in a field that is rapidly evolving, partnerships with healthcare organizations, and the emphasis on patient-centered care and interprofessional collaboration are all factors driving the growth of universities and academic institutions in the market for healthcare education solutions. The aforementioned elements help healthcare education programs grow and evolve to satisfy industry demands.

Based on delivery mode, the market is classified into classroom-based, and e-learning. In 2022, the e-learning processing category dominated the global market. Due to a variety of online learning platforms, students have access to educational resources like lectures, videos, quizzes, and other resources in a digital setting. Students can learn at their own pace and convenience in e-learning environments, which usually offer flexibility. Coursera, Blackboard, and Moodle are a few popular e-learning platforms. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-learning platforms have proliferated as a medium of delivery, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projected period. The overall revenue for Coursera in 2022 was US$523.8 million, a 26% increase over 2021, while the gross profit was US$249.5 million, a 33% increase over 2021.

Based on application, the market is classified into neurology, cardiology, and pediatrics. In 2022, the cardiology category dominated the global market. It is anticipated that factors including the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), technological improvements, and online courses will raise demand for educational solutions. According to the WHO's 2021 update, CVDs encompass illnesses like coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and others.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into students and physicians. In 2022, the student category dominated the global market. Student prospects have increased as a result of the growing accessibility and availability of healthcare education alternatives, notably online and remote learning options. Students can learn at their own pace, from any location, at any time, and with the help of digital tools and online platforms. This accessibility makes it easier for people from different backgrounds to enter the healthcare industry by allowing students to pursue healthcare education while juggling other responsibilities.

