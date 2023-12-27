Life Extension Introduces More Absorbable Quercetin

Reformulated delivery system linked to higher circulating levels of immune-friendly nutrient

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamin C might be most famous for immune and cardiovascular health benefits, but quercetin, a plant flavonoid, offers similar benefits. But like many phytonutrients, quercetin isn’t easy to absorb in traditional supplement form. To make this health-promoting nutrient more readily available to the body, Life Extension has reformulated its Life Extension Bio-Quercetin® supplement—which already had been more bioavailable than unformulated quercetin—with an improved delivery system. Compared to conventional quercetin supplements, this new and improved quercetin formula is up to 62 times more bioavailable with up to 18 times greater bioavailability for free quercetin.

“We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality formulas we can, and that includes reformulating our products when we see an opportunity to improve them,” explained Andrew Swick, PhD, Chief of Scientific Affairs for Life Extension. “And that’s precisely what we did with our quercetin formula—we combine quercetin micelles, small quercetin particles clustered together, with a fenugreek galactomannan hydrogel scaffold to increase its bioavailability.” Studies found that the upgraded delivery system helps increase plasma levels of circulating quercetin, offering more robust support.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, quercetin has a long history of use for promoting immune health, especially in the face of immune challenges. It also promotes cardiovascular and endothelial health, helping maintain blood pressure already within the normal range. “Unfortunately, quercetin isn’t easy for our bodies to absorb from food alone. That’s why finding a high-quality dietary supplement that makes it more readily bioavailable is a proactive way to harvest the benefits of this powerful nutrient,” he added.

Each once-daily vegetarian capsule is gluten-free and contains no genetically modified ingredients.

