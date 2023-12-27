Infection Control Market - Hospital-Acquired Infections: Multi-Billion Dollar Problem & Solutions Driving Market Growth

Infection Control Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Control Market Perspective

The Global Infection Control Market size was worth USD 46.50 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 62.03 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.67% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the global infection control market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global infection control market.

Infection Control Market Developments

• In 2023, The STERIS V-PRO® Low-Temperature Sterilization System, which uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VH2O2) technology to sterilize a wide range of medical devices at low temperatures (40°C), was introduced. This is great for sterilizing heat-sensitive electronics that cannot be sterilized using conventional procedures.

• In 2022, the 3MTM Clean-TraceTM ATP Surface Management System, technique measures surface cleanliness using adenosine triphosphate (ATP) bioluminescence. This helps to guarantee that surfaces are adequately cleansed and disinfected, lowering the risk of illness transmission.

Infection Control Market’s Top Driver

An increase in the number of elderly individuals and the frequency of chronic illnesses to drive market growth

The market for global infection control is expanding significantly due to an increase in the number of elderly individuals and the frequency of chronic illnesses. The world's senior population has grown dramatically in the last several years. Older persons are more prone to suffer from a variety of chronic illnesses, such as cancer, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dementia, neurovascular diseases, and others. Patients who are elderly are also more susceptible to hospital-acquired infections. Because so many chronic illnesses can affect this vast demographic of older persons, infection control solutions are necessary while receiving treatment. Consequently, as the number of elderly people increases globally, so does the need for infection control solutions, which drives the market's growth.

Infection Control Market: Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Global Infection Control market in 2022

The region's high proportion can be ascribed to several factors, including the expected rise in the geriatric population in the years to come, the rise in chronic disease prevalence that followed, the adoption of supportive government policies and strict sterilization and disinfection laws, the existence of sophisticated healthcare systems in the US and Canada, the acceptance of newer surface disinfectant formulations (based on hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid), and the requirement for infection control to reduce the frequency of HAIs.

Infection Control Market Top Players: 3M Company, Belimed AG, Halyard Health, Inc., Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products, Matchana Group, Sterigenics International, MMM Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, and STERUS Corporation.

Infection Control Market: Segmentation

The global infection control market has been segmented into product & service, and end-user.

Based on product & service, sterilization product & services (sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, consumables & accessories), cleaning & disinfection to improve the business and department, lubricants & cleaning solutions, and disinfection and cleaning accessories), protective barriers (medical nonwoven, covers and closures, goggles, and gloves), endoscopy reprocessing products (endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products) and other infection control products are segments of the global infection control market. The sterilization product & services segment dominated the market in 2022. The market for infection control is expanding because sterilization goods and services are crucial for avoiding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and guaranteeing patient safety. Conversely, the growing awareness of HAIs and the increasing desire for safe and effective sterilizing solutions fuel the demand for sterilization products and services.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industries, food industry, and other end users. In 2022, the hospital & clinics category dominated the global market. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of HAIs, an increase in the number of hospitals and clinics in Asian countries, and an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed.

