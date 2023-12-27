2023 in review

As 2023 comes to an end, we’re looking back at the 10 most popular posts on our blog – excluding our popular weekly disaster update – published in the last 12 months.

In a year filled with devastating disasters, it’s no surprise that more than half of the top posts were written in response to various disasters that affected communities worldwide. We are thrilled to be a valued resource to donors looking for the best ways to respond to disasters and support equitable recovery. We are happy to see that our grantmaking and changes to our grantmaking process appealed to readers as well.

Did your favorite post make the list? Is there anything you wish we’d write about more? Let us know.

Top 10 blog posts of 2023

Hunger and food insecurity disproportionately affect women and girls, with devastating impacts. In a guest post, Lisa Doughten from UNOCHA discussed the gendered impacts of food insecurity and how funders can help.

In February, we announced the initial round of funding from our Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund. The 10 grants totaling more than $4.27 million supported organizations working to strengthen resilience and support an inclusive and equitable recovery from the negative impacts of the war.

In June, Adrian Greer, marketing and communications manager, joined Alex Gray on a trip to Turkey to visit areas affected by the February earthquake. In this blog post, Adrian shared insights from the trip and highlighted the need to support long-term recovery.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco in September, affecting huge swaths of central and southern parts of the country. This post highlighted how donors can help.

Written in the aftermath of September’s devastating floods in Libya, this post examined the challenges of providing humanitarian assistance in a complex environment and offered tips for funders.

In the first post in a four-part series, Taylor Dudley, international program manager, explained why we embarked on an organization-wide review of our grantmaking practices and areas of concern we wanted to address.

After powerful earthquakes devastated communities in southern Turkey and northern Syria, CDP President and CEO Patty McIlreavy shared advice for funders looking to respond to this complex disaster.

In a statement on Oct. 11 in response to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine, CDP President and CEO Patty McIlreavy called on donors to center humanity and seek hope, harmony and healing in their giving choices.

In early August, wildfires swept across several islands in Hawaii (Hawaiian: Hawai‘i), devastating communities and causing billions of dollars in damage. The largest of these fires, in Lahaina, is the worst natural hazard disaster in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

In this post, we announced the launch of the CDP Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund in response to this devastating disaster.

In her third blog post about tornadoes this year, Sally Ray, our director of domestic funds, explained why philanthropy must help communities recover from the unrelenting barrage of storms and shared resources for funders.

Thank you!

Thanks for reading the CDP blog in 2023! If you haven’t already, be sure to fill out the blue box below to subscribe to our blog. You’ll receive the latest expert insights, news and other announcements right in your inbox.