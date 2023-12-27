DOLLAR GENERAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dollar General To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Dollar General securities between May 28, 2020 and August 30, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DG



NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar General" or the "Company") (NYSE: DG) and reminds investors of the January 26, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items; (2) large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General’s stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and Dollar General’s failure to manage its inventory; (3) the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time; (4) Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by state regulators in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio; (5) Dollar General’s reported revenue and earnings during the Class Period were artificially inflated by defendants’ over-pricing scheme; (6) Dollar General’s failure to manage store inventories and accurately price items upon checkout risked the loss of customers, lower sales, adverse regulatory actions, and reputational fallout; and (7) Dollar General was not on track to achieve its guidance during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On February 23, 2023, Dollar General announced that fourth quarter of 2022 sales and earnings would come in materially below what Dollar General had led investors to expect as recently as December 2022. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Dollar General revealed, among other things, that it missed its prior annual net sales guidance by approximately $140 million. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 3%.

Thereafter, on June 1, 2023, Dollar General reported first quarter of 2023 revenue of $130 million below analysts’ estimates. Dollar General also slashed its full year 2023 financial forecast and that it further only expected full year 2023 net sales growth in the range of 3.5% to 5%, down 26% at the midpoint from the prior 5.5% to 6% range provided in March 2023. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 20%.

Finally, on August 31, 2023, Dollar General reported lower than expected second quarter of 2023 financial results and again slashed its sales and profit outlook for full year 2023. Dollar General blamed weaker consumer spending on non-essential purchases and increasing theft for the shortfall. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell more than 12%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Dollar General’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

