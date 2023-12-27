Spatiotemporal reconstruction of global ocean surface pCO2 based on optimized random forest
Highlights Abstract The partial pressure of ocean surface CO2 (pCO2) plays an important role in quantifying the carbon budget and assessing ocean acidification. For such a vast and complex ocean system as the global ocean, most current research practices tend to study the ocean into regions. In order to reveal the overall characteristics of the global […]
The post Spatiotemporal reconstruction of global ocean surface pCO2 based on optimized random forest appeared first on Ocean Acidification.