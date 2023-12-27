Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,633 in the last 365 days.

Spatiotemporal reconstruction of global ocean surface pCO2 based on optimized random forest

Highlights Abstract The partial pressure of ocean surface CO2 (pCO2) plays an important role in quantifying the carbon budget and assessing ocean acidification. For such a vast and complex ocean system as the global ocean, most current research practices tend to study the ocean into regions. In order to reveal the overall characteristics of the global […]

The post Spatiotemporal reconstruction of global ocean surface pCO2 based on optimized random forest appeared first on Ocean Acidification.

You just read:

Spatiotemporal reconstruction of global ocean surface pCO2 based on optimized random forest

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more