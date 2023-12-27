Shallow-water carbonate facies herald the onset of the Palaeocene eocene thermal maximum (Hazara basin, Northern Pakistan)

Highlights Abstract We investigate the Palaeocene succession of the Hazara Basin (Northern Pakistan) to better understand the impact of climate change on marine carbonate-producing organisms. These shallow-water carbonates, deposited during the Late Palaeocene, before the onset of the Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, were studied using a quantitative approach to highlight changes in the skeletal assemblage. We […]

