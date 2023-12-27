GeoVax to Present at Biotech Showcase During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week 2024

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that David Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Biotech Showcase coinciding with the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024.



Presentation Details:

Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Date/Time: January 8, 2023, 2:30 pm PST

Location: Hilton Union Square, 333 O’Farrell Street, Yosemite A (Ballroom Level), San Francisco, CA

Registration: Biotech Showcase

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here . A replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the presentation and accessible for three months.

Additionally, senior management of GeoVax will be available for one-on-one meetings during the week with potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-on-one appointments may be requested as follows:

Through the Biotech Showcase partnering platform here .

. Through the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) partnering platform here .

. Direct outreach to the Company at info@geovax.com or to SternIR at maxmilian.gadicke@sternir.com

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.





Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: info@geovax.com paige.kelly@sternir.com sr@roberts-communications.com 678-384-7220 212-698-8699 202-779-0929









