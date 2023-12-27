Submit Release
Việt Nam Full Gospel Church recognised

VIETNAM, December 27 - HCM CITY — The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to recognise the “Hội Thánh Phúc âm Toàn vẹn Việt Nam” (Việt Nam Full Gospel Church) as a religious organisation was announced at a ceremony in HCM City on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyễn Tiến Trọng said that the decision is an important mark, recognising the Việt Nam Full Gospel Church’s operation in line with the law over the years, and opening a new period for the Church with more rights, obligations and opportunities.

With the new legal status, the Church has favourable conditions to affirm its operational guideline and purposes following God's teachings, accompanying the nation and adhering to the law through activities following the motto of “good life and beautiful religion,” said Trọng.

The official expressed his belief that after the recognition, the Church will show stronger performance, higher sense of responsibility and make more contributions to the community and society, becoming a good factor for the great national unity bloc and religious solidarity.

Priest Đinh Thanh Hùng, President of the Church thanked relevant ministries, sectors and localities for their attention and provision of favourable conditions for the Church to operate, as well as their guidance and support for the Church to gain official recognition as a religious organisation.

The Việt Nam Full Gospel Church currently has nearly 11,000 followers in more than 40 cities and provinces across the nation and abroad. It was licensed to operate in 2018. — VNS

Việt Nam Full Gospel Church recognised

