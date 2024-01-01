Global Smart Pills Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 1, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Pills Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart pills market size is predicted to reach $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth in the smart pills market is due to the growing preference for non-invasive procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart pills market share. Major players in the smart pills market include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Digital Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroCHIPS Inc.

Smart Pills Market Segments

By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine
By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, and Other Disease Indications
By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery
By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute
By Geography: The global smart pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2846&type=smp

Smart pills are used to deliver medication and are equipped with electronic sensors that emit signals to be captured by patches or smartphones when they are swallowed. These pills ensure drug regimen compliance and help track medication adherence of patients.

The main applications of smart pills are capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring, and drug delivery, patient monitoring involves the repeated or continuous observations or measurements of the patient parameters. These pills are used to target the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine to treat diseases such as esophageal diseases, colon diseases, small bowel diseases, and others. Smart pills are used by various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic Centers, and research institutes.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-pills-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Smart Pills Market Characteristics
3. Smart Pills Market Trends And Strategies
4. Smart Pills Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Pills Market Size And Growth
……
27. Smart Pills Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Smart Pills Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

