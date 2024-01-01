Global Smart Pills Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Smart Pills Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Pills Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart pills market size is predicted to reach $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth in the smart pills market is due to the growing preference for non-invasive procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart pills market share. Major players in the smart pills market include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Digital Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroCHIPS Inc.

Smart Pills Market Segments

By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, and Other Disease Indications

By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

By Geography: The global smart pills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart pills are used to deliver medication and are equipped with electronic sensors that emit signals to be captured by patches or smartphones when they are swallowed. These pills ensure drug regimen compliance and help track medication adherence of patients.

The main applications of smart pills are capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring, and drug delivery, patient monitoring involves the repeated or continuous observations or measurements of the patient parameters. These pills are used to target the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine to treat diseases such as esophageal diseases, colon diseases, small bowel diseases, and others. Smart pills are used by various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic Centers, and research institutes.

