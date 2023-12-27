Flash News: OKX Debuts 'Web3 Giveaway' on OKX App to Reward Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 27, 2023.



OKX Debuts 'Web3 Giveaway' on OKX App to Reward Users



OKX today announced that it has debuted 'Web3 Giveaway' on the OKX app. Web3 Giveaway is a new product feature that rewards crypto enthusiasts with exclusive giveaways from the hottest crypto projects on the market.

During the week of 22 December 2023, dubbed "DeFi Week," OKX app users can stand to win prizes from KTX.Finance, Meson, APX Finance and Rollup Finance. Further details are below:

KTX Finance - KTX Finance is a decentralized derivatives and social trading platform allowing users to earn sustainable real yield. As part of the OKX Web3 Giveaway, users can earn SATS tokens by completing a series of steps to be eligible.

Meson - Meson is a faster way to execute low-cost, zero-slippage ETH and stablecoin cross-chain swaps. As part of the OKX Web3 Giveaway, users can follow steps to be eligible to win Meson Premium and PoD.

APX Finance - APX Finance is a top crypto derivatives DEX that allows on-chain and orderbook futures with leverage. Users who want to join the OKX Web3 Giveaway can be eligible to share APX tokens.

Rollup Finance - Rollup Finance is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange launched on zkSync era. To join the OKX Web3 Giveaway and become eligible to earn ROP, users can follow instructions.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

